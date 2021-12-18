Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,459 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,459 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 139,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

