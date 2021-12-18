Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 71,972 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,972 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

