Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 78,503 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,503 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Bausch Health Companies worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of BHC opened at $24.85 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

