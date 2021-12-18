Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

