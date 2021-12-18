Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 560,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

