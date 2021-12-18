Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $138.04 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

