Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,444,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,470,000 after buying an additional 721,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

