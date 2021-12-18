SUN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.10 or 0.08355552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.35 or 1.00071382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

