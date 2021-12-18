Suncoast Equity Management Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

