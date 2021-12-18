SunContract (SNC) Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, SunContract has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $232,705.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

