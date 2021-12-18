Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Sunrun worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,671 shares of company stock worth $5,018,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

RUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

