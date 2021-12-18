Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVLT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Sunvault Energy

Sunvault Energy, Inc engages in energy generation and storage. It operates through the following segments Recycling Services, Services Rig & Software Revenue, and Transportation Services. The company platform technologies include PolyCell, All-in-One, and Vertical Solar Appliance. Sunvault Energy was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

