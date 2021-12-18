Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.0904 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $733,257.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.07 or 0.08485628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00075048 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,276,729 coins and its circulating supply is 337,372,743 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

