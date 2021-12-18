SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 414,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 707,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SPCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 207,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

