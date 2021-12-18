SuperLauncher Hits One Day Volume of $65,938.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $65,938.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,452,051 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

