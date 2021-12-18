SuperRare Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $104.62 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007550 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

