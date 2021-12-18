SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $673.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

