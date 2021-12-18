Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 400.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 127,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Suzano during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Suzano by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Suzano by 17.2% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 620,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 90,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUZ opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.38. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

