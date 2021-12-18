Swarm Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,054.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $2.06 million and $15,054.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007275 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

