Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $915,710.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,229,422 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.