Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $657.00.

SZLMY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

