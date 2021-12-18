Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.64

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.64 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 396,638 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

