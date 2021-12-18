SyncFab Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007239 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

MFG is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.