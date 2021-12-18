Synergy (SNRG) Reaches Market Cap of $318,608.70

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Synergy has traded up 87.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $318,608.70 and approximately $20.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00279157 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

