SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of SYNNEX worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

