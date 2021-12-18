Syscoin Market Cap Hits $490.84 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $490.84 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00317621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,364,509 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

