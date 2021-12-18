T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

TROW stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

