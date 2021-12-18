Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 236,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,916. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Takung Art by 1,527.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 116,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Takung Art in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

