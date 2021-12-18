Tapmydata Tops 1-Day Volume of $484.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $484.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00279131 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.