Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 3.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

