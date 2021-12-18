Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

