Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TMHC opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
