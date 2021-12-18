TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,768.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

