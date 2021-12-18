Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Teekay LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

TGP stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

