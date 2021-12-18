Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.