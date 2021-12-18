Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.