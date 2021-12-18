Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
