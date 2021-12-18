TENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $593,137.20 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. TENT has a total market cap of $593,137.20 and approximately $158,668.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00342579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00138419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00087088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.