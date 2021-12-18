TENT Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $599,778.37 and approximately $121,573.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00339370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00142448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00087695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000130 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

