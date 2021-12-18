TenUp Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $80,519.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenUp has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030962 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,639,748 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

