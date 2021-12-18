TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and $22,968.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,319,408,391 coins and its circulating supply is 42,318,679,283 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.