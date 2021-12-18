Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $809.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.