Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,068 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Paylocity worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $224.84 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.