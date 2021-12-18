Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 8,856 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE:TPX opened at $45.66 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

