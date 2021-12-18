Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 3,410 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Lear worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock opened at $174.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

