Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 98.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

