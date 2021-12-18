Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.73 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.27.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.