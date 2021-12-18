Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.33 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.