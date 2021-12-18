Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AECOM worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

ACM opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

