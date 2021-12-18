Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.