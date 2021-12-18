Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $616.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.